Northern Nevada Pride is fast approaching and they are looking for volunteers to help with a variety of tasks.
Organizers say the event is fully operated by volunteers, who work doing everything from setting things up for the festival to manning bars and booths once it is underway.
The festivities are set for Saturday, July 22nd, less than two weeks away. Things will kick off with a Pride Parade at 10 a.m., followed by the Pride Festival at 11 a.m. at Wingfield Park.
Those interested in volunteering can learn bore about doing so at this link.