Northern Nevada Pride is back this weekend. It's the tenth year for the celebration, and the event gets bigger every year.
"We are so excited that last year we topped out all expectations and expanded our footprint," said YeVonne Allen with Northern Nevada Pride. "We're at Wingfield Park and First Street all the way down to Ralston and we completely maxed out on space this year."
It's an event that started out with a couple thousand people a decade ago. Now, 15,000 people come to Downtown Reno for the annual festival.
"We have three stages, so we have our main amphitheater stage, we have the First Street stage, which is lots of bands all day, and then we're super excited to have a festival musical theme for our DJ tent. We have a new headliner and so we have a special headliner just for the DJ set," she said.
Pride is celebrated in July as part of Artown, and the event is a fundraiser for Our Center.
"Our Center is a local nonprofit, that's the LGBTQ community center on Wells Avenue," Allen said. "You can check it out and get some resources, but we all volunteer our time, talent, and treasure to support and keep the doors open at the center."
Here, everyone is welcome.
"Pride is for everyone," Allen said. "It's not just for the LGBTQ community, it's for our allies," Allen said. "If it wasn't for our allies being vocal and supportive of us, we wouldn't have a voice. So we want everyone to feel included, we want everyone to be in an inclusive environment where they feel they belong and they're happy and they can be exactly who they are."
There are events Friday through Sunday. Full schedule: https://northernnevadapride.org/