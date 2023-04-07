Northern and Rural Nevada residents without a working smoke alarm in their home can receive free alarm alarms installed by American Red Cross of Northern Nevada.
Through its Home Fire Campaign, the Red Cross hopes to reduce home fire deaths and injuries by 25% nationwide. This is a free service and there is no obligation.
To request a free smoke alarm and home fire safety appointment, contact the Northern Nevada chapter at 775-954-1185. Leave your name, address, ZIP code and phone number.
The smoke alarms will be installed by Red Cross volunteers who will also customize evacuation plans and share fire education information during the approximately 20-minute visit.
"In the U.S., seven people lose their lives in home fires every day, and most often these tragedies occur in homes without working smoke alarms," said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. "Hearing your smoke alarm gives you and your family members a better chance of escaping safely from a fire in your home."
(American Red Cross of Northern Nevada contributed to this report.)