Monday, May 8, is World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, recognizing Red Cross volunteers for the lifesaving support they provide to people in need around the world – in war zones, remote villages and at home.
“One in 65 people in the world is helped by Red Cross or Red Crescent staff and volunteers each year,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “These teams in the U.S. and globally respond to emergencies, such as earthquakes, military conflicts, migration crises and health epidemics. They also help communities prepare for future disasters.”
The Red Cross and Red Crescent network is active in nearly every country, often in areas of danger and under strife. “We’re a front-line humanitarian organization helping those most impacted by conflict and disaster,” Powell said. “And we count on volunteers to carry out much of the work."
Humanitarian assistance is being provided in Ukraine to help those devastated by war and in Turkey and Syria, to help people recover from the recent earthquakes. “And also, in countries that have not received international media coverage, such as Ethiopia, Sudan, Yemen and the Sahel Region of Africa – Red Cross and Red Crescent is there, too,” said Powell. “But greater support is desperately needed to save lives and avert further suffering.”
Trained Red Cross of Northern Nevada volunteers and staff have deployed to every major disaster in the U.S., including flooding in California, tornados in Mississippi and the Midwest, and hurricanes in Florida and Puerto Rico.
“And our generous local volunteers last year responded to 125 home fires across the state, helping nearly 500 people in their time of need,” she said. “The Red Cross needs more help, around the world and right here at home. World Red Cross Day can remind all of us to get involved.”
Red Cross of Northern Nevada volunteers are involved in every aspect of the organization’s work, from supporting families devastated by fires and floods to providing preparedness education programs.
You can visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to learn more and volunteer.