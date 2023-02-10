Northern Nevada’s newest radio station – called 96.1 The Zone and featuring a blend of alternative music -- debuted in Reno on Friday.
Owned and operated by Reno Media Group/Americom, which also operates eight other stations in the area, The Zone will play alternative hits from the 90s through today.
Reno Media Group General Manager Kara Brown said The Zone will feature artists like Green Day, Sublime, Imagine Dragons, Blink 182, Black Keys, Coldplay, Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Linkin Park and Nirvana.
“We are very excited to bring a new alternative station to Northern Nevada,” Brown said. “The Zone will serve the 25 to 54-year-old audience and be unlike anything else in Reno.”
96.1 The Zone, officially KZTQ-AM 1230 and translator K241AK 96.1, will also be heard in Carson City at 106.5 on translator K293CA as part of KOLC-HD2.
Brown said the station will also have a “fun, authentic” morning show that “listeners in Northern Nevada will love.”
Reno Media Group operates KRNO/Sunny 106.9, KODS/103.7 The River, KLCA/96.5 Alice, KOLC/Ten Country @ 97.3, KBZZ/92.5 The Hog and KZTQ/The Zone, along with Juan 101.7, Suave 96.9, and Swag 104.9. The Zone replaces and Bob, which has been heard on KZTQ on the 96.1 frequency.
(Reno Media Group)