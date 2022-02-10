Northshore Clinical Labs who has been conducting COVID testing in Washoe County has announced that they will close operations due to a lack of demand.
Northshore had been testing at four pop-up COVID testing locations in Washoe Valley during the surge of the Omicron COVID variant.
On Thursday, February 10, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the end of Nevada's mask mandate.
For other testing locations in Washoe County, you can visit Schedule a Test | Regional Information Center (covid19washoe.com)