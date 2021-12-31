Weather Alert

...COLD START TO 2022, WINDY WITH MOUNTAIN SNOW EARLY NEXT WEEK... * Particularly cold air will be in place for the New Year's weekend with frigid late night and morning temperatures. Forecast lows are in the single digits to mid teens for much of western Nevada and single digits to below zero for Sierra communities. * Vulnerable and homeless populations could be significantly impacted. People traveling to the Sierra ski areas should prepare for very cold wind chills, especially through Saturday. New Year's Eve at this point looks dry but quite chilly for outdoor activities with wind chills ranging from near zero to 15 degrees above zero by midnight. * The next system arrives early next week bringing gusty winds, mountain snow, and some light valley rain and snow showers. This system is very modest in terms of snowfall; however, travel difficulties with snow-covered roads and localized areas of blowing snow are still expected late Monday into Tuesday in the Sierra and for the passes of northeast California. * Winds will increase for Monday afternoon into Tuesday, especially north of Interstate 80. There is the potential for gusts to exceed 60 mph for wind prone locations along the US-395/I-580 corridor between Susanville and Minden with some tree falls and power outages possible. Ridge gusts are likely to reach 70 to 100 mph.