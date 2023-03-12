The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) Board of Regents Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access Committee discussed and approved on February 1, several inclusive resolutions. Among the items discussed and forwarded to the Board of Regents for consideration at their quarterly meeting is the practice of a Blind Hiring pilot program that will serve as a recruitment strategy. The Blind Hiring technique will promote a diverse hiring experience by blocking out job candidates’ personal information, allowing for an un-biased candidate selection. This hiring practice is meant to give opportunity to all applicants with equal regard.
The committee also unanimously passed a motion encouraging the Nevada Legislature to adopt Juneteenth (June 19th) as a paid state holiday. This follows the lead of the federal government, which adopted Juneteenth as a legal public holiday on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of all enslaved African Americans. Under AB31, Nevada would designate the third Monday in June as Juneteenth and it would require state, county, and city offices to close.
"I am truly pleased to see the entire Board of Regents intentionally commit to the idea of diversity. This solidifies the commitment to examining and removing the barriers within the System,” said Laura E Perkins, Chair of the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access Committee (IDEA). “We did not do this alone this is supported by each of the institutions and their Diversity Officers, for which I am grateful. I look forward to a positive and long-lasting impact on Nevada’s System of Higher Education’s diversity efforts. “
“Today the NSHE Board of Regents has taken an important step toward promoting inclusion, diversity and equity in higher education,” said Dale Erquiaga, acting chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education. “This decision demonstrates the commitment that the board has to creating an inclusive environment for all students, faculty, and staff. By adopting these resolutions, the Board of Regents is sending a clear message that diversity and inclusivity are valued and that efforts will be made to address any barriers to equality that may exist within the higher education system.”
Other board action included the adoption of an NSHE Equity Statement reflecting NSHE’s values and commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity, and access, as well as increasing the number of times the committee meets from two times a year to four.