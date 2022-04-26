Nevada State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 395 at Airport Road in Minden last Saturday morning.
NSP says a Ford F-150 pickup truck was heading the wrong way on U.S. 395 south when it collided with a Hyundai Accent head-on, just after 4 a.m.
The driver of Hyundai, 22-year-old Fallon Montanucci of Gardnerville died on scene. The unidentified passenger was flown by Care Flight to a nearby hospital with suspected life-threatening injuries.
The unidentified Ford driver was also flown by Care Flight to a hospital with unknown injuries.
NSP says impairment and speed are believed to be involved in the crash.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #220401626.
If anyone has any information about this crash, you're urged to send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number.