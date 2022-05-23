More than a dozen nursing students received a helpful gift, to the tune of $1,000 each. Renown health recognized 3 students for the Cherie Elvin Scholarship. The Elvin family created this fund to honor Cherie, who died at the 2011 Reno Air Races. The remaining nursing students received the Renown Nursing Excellence Scholarship.
Melodie Osborn, the Chief Nurse Executive at Renown Health says "They're so excited because it helps take some of the finical burden off of going to school."
Alexis Perkins, a Nursing Student & Scholarship Winner tells us "I'm excited, I've got another year of nursing school and I'm ready to jump out into the work field and start making a difference in whatever way I can."
Some of the scholarship winners go to the University of Nevada, Carrington College, Unitek, Western Nevada Community College and Truckee Meadows Community College. Since the Reno Sparks area is facing a nursing shortage, they hope to keep some of these graduates local.
Osborn says "Our goal is to recruit as many nurses to Washoe County as we can."
They're recruiting up to 74 nurses from the local schools. They say most of them will be staying at Renown Health or other health institutes in our community. However Osborn mentions "We would need to add an additional 4,000 nurses to the state of Nevada in order to just meet the minimum standards for nursing."