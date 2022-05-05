The Nevada State Democratic Party says it has formally submitted a letter to the DNC to host the first primary of the 2024 presidential election cycle.
“Without question, Nevada’s broad demographic, geographic, economic diversity, and battleground status make us uniquely qualified for the critical role of shaping the direction of the race to the White House. Making Nevada the first-in-the-nation primary would benefit the entire country, ensuring that voice is given to a truly representative cross-section of the American public and laying the groundwork for winning our battleground state - and the White House - in the general election. By allowing our Democratic candidates to meet with voters representing a broader range of backgrounds and issues from the very start in an accessible primary election, future presidential campaigns will be more attuned to the concerns of all Americans," the NV Dems said in a statement.
Last June, Governor Steve Sisolak signed a law that would make Nevada the first state to vote in the 2024 presidential primary contests, bumping Iowa and New Hampshire from their leadoff spots.
Democrats in Nevada, including the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, launched the push last year to boost their state after the 2020 primary contest left members of the party questioning the process. They noted Iowa’s problem-plagued caucuses and the fact that the two traditional early states are overwhelmingly white, unlike Nevada.
There's no immediate reaction from Nevada's Republican party on the bid.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)