People who work outdoors have a higher chance of becoming dehydrated and getting a heat-related illness.
These tough jobs that keep society running range from construction, road maintenance, hospitality, and trucking.
During the Nevada Legislative Session, Senate Bill 427 proposed a statewide definition for extreme heat and poor air quality that would trigger laws aimed at keeping outdoor workers safe.
That bill failed, so we wanted to understand what's behind the impasse and what workers can still do to stay safe.
Senator Edgar Flores sponsored SB427.
It would trigger state regulations if the temperatures reach 105 or higher
"I want to mimic the good actors that are already doing these things. To create a uniformity across the board. So, that individuals who are cutting grass, in a construction site, or in some other outdoor site, that we're protecting them too and that there is a minimal standard," said (D-Las Vegas) Senator Edgar Flores.
The Nevada Environmental Coalition supported SB427
The coalition represent non profits and labor groups, and say a statewide law is necessary to safeguard against bad actors.
"Several of them were not allowed to take water breaks when they needed, if they started feeling ill. They were told to continue to work, so that's why this bill was brought forward to help those that work for employers that are not necessarily providing the right tools to keep their employees safe," explained Nevada Environmental Coalition Coordinator Cinthia Moore.
Opponents of the legislation argue that most employers already use the guideline detailed in SB427, and a blanket state law would be overburdensome for businesses.
"What an employer is going to have to do is hire an employee to do nothing but monitor on every job site that an employer may have, have one employee just dedicated to providing water, check the employees, go around take temperatures," said (R-Carson City) House Minority Floor Leader Assemblyman P.K. O'Neil.
Opponents also raise the point that Federal OSHA put forward recommendations in 2021.
They say Nevada industries proactively embraced those guidelines, precipitously bringing down rates of reported heat illness on the jobsite
"Since two years ago when OSHA proposed the regulations, our group and I'm sure other industries immediately adopted those proposed regulations, and continue to use those today," said i3 Public Affairs President Peter Kruger.
To file a complaint, you can visit https://www.osha.gov/workers/file-complaint or call Nevada OSHA at (702) 486-9020 (Southern Nevada) or (775) 688-3700 (Northern Nevada).
Federal OSHA is working on nationwide heat standards. Those laws would supersede any laws passed by the Nevada state legislature.