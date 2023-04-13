From $85 last April, to $565.66 this billing cycle, Shirley Hopper has never seen her NV Energy bill increase so sharply over the course of a year.
"Why are these bills tripling?" she asked Thursday morning, as neighbors gathered at the Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center, bills in hand, to talk about prices.
According to NV Energy, a metering issue may be behind the high prices. Topaz Ranch towers were down during winter storms in February, so the bills customers received in March were estimates.
This month's bills are "the true up of any deficits remaining from the February billing cycle," according to corporate communications director Katie Nannini.
But last month's bills weren't cheap either, if you ask residents.
Hopper paid $581.88 in March, and $495.14 in February. She says she has cut her energy usage to try to bring prices back down, but the energy savings haven't shown up in her bill.
"We have the heater, but we didn't turn it on. I didn't even put the electric blanket on this year," she said.
Other residents have similar stories.
Vince Nigra says he usually pays around $200 on average for energy. But this month, his bill is $420.
"I used 30 percent less propane, ran the heater 30 percent less, and my bill still doubled," he said.
Rob Ebner says he usually pays around $250. His bill in March was $92.38, and his bill this month is $525.50.
NV Energy says that homes in rural areas are charged the same as those in urban areas, and the only reason a bill would go up - aside from price increases and shoring up deficits - is usage.
"If they're paying more on their monthly bills in comparison to someone in Reno, it is definitely usage," said vice president of electric delivery Jesse Murray.
He doubts the Smart Meter readings are off.
"In most, all cases, we do believe that the metering data will be correct," he said.
Many customers in Topaz say they're not prepared to pay bills that high.
"I have to use a third of my disability now to pay my electric bill," said Nigra.
Hopper added that lots of Topaz residents live on fixed incomes.
"Now we have to choose whether we want to pay the bill or eat," she said.
But not everyone plans on rearranging their budget to pay for electricity.
Ebner looked straight into the 2 News camera and said, "You guys need to get something fixed here pronto, because we're not paying."
NV Energy says that customer service representatives will be working with Topaz residents in the coming weeks. Their phone number is 775-834-4444.