NV Energy is working around the clock to restore power to more than 35,000 northern Nevada customers who remain without electric service after a severe winter storm caused more than 1,000 outages on December 31, 2022 in the Reno, Tahoe, Carson City and Minden/Gardnerville areas.
The company says it is bringing in additional NV Energy crews from southern and eastern Nevada as well as contracted crews to assist in restoration efforts.
While the company hopes to have a large number of customers restored by the end of today, full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3.
“Since yesterday, NV Energy crews have been able to restore more than half of the customers who experienced an outage due to large amounts of wet, heavy snow that weighed down our power lines and impacted vegetation near our power lines. The priority remains getting the rest of our customers back in power safely and as quickly as possible and our crews will not stop working until everyone’s power is restored. Due to the large number of outages throughout the area and weather conditions, restoration efforts could take several days,” said Jesse Murray, NV Energy vice president of delivery. “We are truly sorry for the inconvenience and ask impacted customers to please stay safe and prepare for an extended outage.”
With single digit temperatures forecast for tonight and another winter storm anticipated later this week, NV Energy offers the following cold preparation and outage tips to keep customers and their homes safe:
- Drip faucets to reduce the likelihood of a pipe rupture.
- Keep a supply of flashlights and batteries on hand. Do not use candles as they pose a fire risk.
- Have a supply of non-perishable foods, medicine, baby supplies and pet food, as well as one gallon of water per person per day.
- Do not run a generator inside a home or garage. Use gas-powered generators in well-ventilated areas.
- Consider all downed power lines as live and dangerous. If you see one, stay away and call 911 and NV Energy to report.
- More tips are available at nvenergy.com/outageprep
A warming shelter has been established at the following location:
Douglas County Community and Senior Center (on the senior side)
1329 Waterloo Lane
Gardnerville, Nevada 89410
Now open until further notice
Please note that Douglas County identification is required for entry. Pets will redirected to the animal shelter upon arrival, and Animal Control will arrange for pick up.
As of 3:00 p.m., on January 1, 2023, NV Energy is reporting that over 36,000 customers are without power in northern Nevada.
NV Energy says the cause of the outages is due to the large area storm that is bringing lots of snow and rain into our area.
In Northern California, Liberty Utilities is reporting that over 25,000 customers are without power.
NDOT is also asking anyone to not travel during these conditions if you do not have to.
For more information about outages in northern Nevada, you can visit: View Current Outages | NV Energy or Outages Map (libertyutilities.com)