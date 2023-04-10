In 2022, NV Energy, the NV Energy Foundation and its employees contributed $4.7 million to support 280 nonprofit organizations statewide.
They say the total includes both financial and in-kind donations and 22,300 employee volunteer hours.
More than 70 percent, or $3.3 million, of last year’s giving prioritized organizations primarily serving diverse communities statewide. Donations through the NV Energy Foundation are not funded by NV Energy customers.
“The NV Energy Foundation is committed to furthering the mission of organizations, programs and causes that our customers care about the most,” said Tony Sanchez, NV Energy Executive Vice President of Business Development and External Relations. “Historically we have always focused on funding nonprofits that serve diverse, equitable and inclusive communities. We are proud that 70 percent of our giving last year positively impacted Nevada’s most diverse and historically underserved communities.”
Additionally, more than half of the hours NV Energy volunteers donated in Nevada were for organizations that support diverse communities—approximately 62 percent (14,000 hours) of the total 22,330 hours volunteered. NV Energy’s diversity, equity and inclusion categories include: senior citizens and youth; race and ethnicity; gender and gender identity; veterans and active-duty military; disability; and LGBTQ+.
Last year, the NV Foundation also assisted customers behind on their power bills with energy assistance. More than $765,000 of the company’s total giving was earmarked to help customers through nonprofit energy assistance programs.
In southern Nevada, $493,000 was distributed to 2,228 customers through Project REACH, and in northern Nevada, $365,000 was distributed to 1,391 customers through the Special Assistance Fund for Energy (SAFE) program.
