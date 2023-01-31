Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates (J4NG) received a $5,000 donation from the NV Energy Foundation to help support J4NG’s annual Career Development Conference coming up on February 27 at the Aliante Hotel & Casino.
The check presentation event was held Monday, Jan. 30 at Durango High School, with representatives from J4NG and NV Energy Foundation in attendance.
“Because of workforce partners in the community like NV Energy Foundation, J4NG is able to continue our commitment to ensuring all students are on track for college and career pathways after graduation,” said Dr. René Cantú, Executive Director of J4NG. “The Career Development Conference is one of our organization's most impactful events of the year, serving more than 250 students across the state to connect them with potential job opportunities, networking and further their employability skills. Thank you, NV Energy Foundation, for your generous donation and continued support.”
The annual Career Development Conference is an employability skills competition that brings together J4NG youth from every program across the state to compete, network and learn. More than 250 J4NG students will take part in workshops, participate in employability skills competitions and network with at least 20 local partner organizations at the College and Career Fair.
The event allows youth to practice the skills that they have learned through the J4NG program and gain insights to help them move forward to a positive future.
“Education and workforce are key areas of focus for the NV Energy Foundation and organizations like J4NG align with our commitment to furthering career opportunities and bright futures for young people,” said Angel Williams, Community Relations Manager for NV Energy. “We are proud to support J4NG’s upcoming Career Development Conference through this donation and through volunteerism at the event, where we will network with students and share information on our diverse career opportunities starting at entry level.”
This $5,000 donation will help J4NG in their mission to support students inside and outside the classroom through mentorships, guidance, and job/internship opportunities.
J4NG is actively seeking volunteers and judges for the Career Development Conference.
For more information on opportunities to volunteer or sponsor the event, please visit the website.