NV Energy is hosting an open house event to provide customers in Washoe Valley an update on its Natural Disaster Protection Plan (NDPP).
The company says it is working to keep the community safe from wildfires and other natural disasters through this plan.
One important measure of defense is its Public Safety Outage Management program, which is when power is shut off for safety in extreme and elevated fire risk areas when certain environmental conditions are met to help prevent wildfires.
The open house will be on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority (4001 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV 89502), Room A-3 and A-4 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
(NV Energy)