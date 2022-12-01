NV Energy is looking to increase the state's energy independence.
The company filed a plan with state officials aimed at reducing their reilance on the open energy market.
According to NV Energy, they're seeking approval for 140 megawatts of around-the-clock geothermal energy.
They're also looking to add a 200-megawatt battery energy storage system in Northen Nevada - and 440 megawatts of highly efficient natural gas peaking units outside of Las Vegas.
The company says California's energy demand and regulatory changes consistently put their summer reliability at risk by reducing the amount of energy available to other states across the west including Nevada.