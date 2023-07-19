On Wednesday, NV Energy released details of the fifth amendment to the company's 2021 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP).
The amendment advances the company's commitment to retire its final coal generation plant by the end of 2025 and proposed new in-state renewable resources to improve reliability and resource adequacy for customers. It includes converting NV Energy's lone coal-fueled plant at the North Valmy Generation Station to a cleaner natural gas-fueled plant.
Located in northern Nevada near Battle Mountain, the North Valmy Generation Station is a critical generating plant that is necessary to provide reliable power to northern Nevada.
Refueling the North Valmy Generating Station with natural gas allows NV Energy to reduce carbon emissions by almost 50% through the elimination of coal while ensuring the company has a facility in that part of the state that can operate around the clock to meet the energy needs of our customers.
“The amendment reflects the best path forward to balance the stability and reliability of our energy grid while working toward the goal of reducing carbon emissions. By eliminating coal from the NV Energy system, we are continuing to deliver on the commitment to reduce carbon emissions for Nevada,” said NV Energy President and CEO Doug Cannon. “NV Energy carefully analyzed several options for the North Valmy location to find a balanced solution that took into account reliability, affordability and sustainability. Serving Nevada’s rural customers is a critical priority, and the proposed option delivers a reliable and cost-effective option to serve a more remote location that also reduces carbon emissions to respond appropriately to the region’s energy demands.”
The amendment also includes the purchase, installation and operation of a company-owned 400 megawatt solar plant along with a 400 megawatt, four-hour battery storage system in Northern Nevada.
The solar facility and associated storage will provide critical renewable generation to offset the loss of other renewable energy projects that are now not being developed.
NV Energy worked diligently with the developers of each project to find a path forward to deliver renewable solutions as previously approved by the PUCN, but the projects have been pulled from development.
NV Energy is seeking approval for additional transmission infrastructure to support continued growth in the state, including in the Apex area in the city of North Las Vegas.
NV Energy evaluated multiple resource options as part of its planning process to address the energy needs of Nevada in a cost-effective and sustainable way. This amendment ensures NV Energy remains well on track to meet the state’s renewable portfolio requirement of 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2050 while ensuring customers have safe, affordable and reliable power year-round.
(NV Energy)