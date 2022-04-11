Weather Alert

...UNSEASONABLY COLD TEMPERATURES TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY... A very cold airmass is filtering into northeast California and western Nevada tonight. Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall into the teens and single digits across the Sierra, with widespread upper teens to mid 20s elsewhere across western Nevada. Brisk north to northwest winds will make it feel 5 to 10 degrees colder. Ensure irrigation pipes are protected, cold sensitive plants are brought inside, and outdoor pets have a warm shelter. High temperatures Tuesday will be much colder than average (15 to 25 degrees below normal for mid April). Another hard freeze is a certainty across the Sierra Tuesday night, with at least an 80% chance of temperatures falling below 28 degrees (hard freeze) for western Nevada. As a result, similar precautions will once again be warranted.