6:00 PM Update:
More than 1,500 customers are without power across Northern Nevada
The causes are under investigation.
---------------------------------------------------------
Original Story:
More than 4,400 customers are currently without power across Northern Nevada.
NV Energy reports that the biggest outages are in Washoe, Humboldt counties and Carson City.
The causes are under investigation.
The biggest outage in Washoe County is located in Sparks, and is affecting more 700 customers. Power should be restored by 4 p.m.
More than 1,200 customers are affected in Carson City, with power expected to be restored by 5:30 p.m.
NV Energy says the Humboldt County outage is due to pole-mounted equipment failure. Power should be restored by 6 p.m.