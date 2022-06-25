NV Energy’s work to upgrade its natural gas service equipment in Sparks will require temporary traffic controls at Baring Blvd. and N. Truckee Lane.
Work for this section of the project is expected to take two to three weeks to complete.
Work hours will be 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. During this time (June 26 – July 17, 2022), at least one lane of westbound traffic will always be open between N. Truckee Lane to McCarran Blvd.
Eastbound traffic on Baring Blvd. will have detours in place.
The full gas system upgrade project is scheduled for completion by October 2022.
(NV Energy)