NV Energy says more than 800 customers are currently without power across Washoe County.
At the time of this writing, there are more than 25 outages.
NV Energy says most of the outages are under investigation although some are weather-related.
NV Energy hopes to have power restored by 9 a.m. to most areas.
At one point, nearly 3,000 customers were without power.
On Monday, Nov. 7, due to a power outage at the main TMCC Dandini Campus (located at 7000 Dandini Blvd.), this location and the Child Care Center will open at 10 a.m.
All face-to-face classes and on-campus operations before 10 a.m. are canceled at this location only. Other TMCC sites will open on-time as scheduled.
TMCC web and web-live classes, and remote operations, will continue as scheduled.