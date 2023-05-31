NV Energy says power is back on for most of downtown Reno after an earlier outage affected more than 1,700 customers.
The outages started after 7:30 a.m. - power restored about an hour later.
The outages are under investigation.
The downtown Reno Court Complex was one of the places affected, but they tell us power has been restored to that complex.
UPDATE: Power has been restored to downtown. Reno City Hall will open to the public at 10am for regular business services. As a reminder, we have many virtual business options for residents at https://t.co/J3afCwIrXt. https://t.co/ECopM86ffY— City of Reno (@CityofReno) May 31, 2023