NV Energy

NV Energy says power is back on for most of downtown Reno after an earlier outage affected more than 1,700 customers. 

The outages started after 7:30 a.m. - power restored about an hour later. 

The outages are under investigation.

The downtown Reno Court Complex was one of the places affected, but they tell us power has been restored to that complex. 

