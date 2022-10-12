A temporary power outage affected up to 3,000 customers across Washoe County late Wednesday morning.
At the time of this writing, about 70 customers are still without power.
Earlier, the biggest outage was located in the 89521 zip code, centered near south Reno.
Businesses, like The Summit mall near Mt. Rose, and CVS and Walmart in the Damonte Ranch Parkway area were without power.
The cause of the largest outage remains under investigation.
A smaller outage is in Carson City, affecting about 30 customers.