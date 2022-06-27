NV Energy is starting work on its Carson City to Glenbrook Transmission Line Rebuild Project on Monday, June 27 in the Spooner Summit and Voltaire Canyon area.
During construction, the public may experience potential traffic delays primarily within the Spooner Summit area of U.S. Highway 50.
The Tahoe Rim Trail (TRT), Clear Creek Trail, Spooner Summit Trailhead, and Spooner Summit South Day Use Area will remain open for public use.
This project will include timber removal and construction-related activities along 9.23 miles of the existing power line corridor on approximately 56 acres of private, state, and federal lands located between Carson City and Glenbrook, Nevada.
At this time, NV Energy will only be working on the portion of the project from Voltaire Canyon to the east side of Spooner Summit, which includes parts of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. The other sections of the project will be completed at a later date.
This rebuild project is expected to improve service reliability, make the line more resilient and help mitigate wildfire risk. Much of the work will be done by helicopter, minimizing impacts to the environment. In conventional construction, crews build access roads and drive trucks to the work site, but aerial construction transports workers, equipment, and materials by flying them into place with the aid of a long, synthetic rope suspended beneath the helicopter.
The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit signed the decision memo in August 2021 authorizing the power line rebuild. Project documents may be viewed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58015