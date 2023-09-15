As part of their work related to the NV Energy Resilience Corridor Project and the National Disaster Protection Plan, NV Energy will be removing hazard trees along Mt. Rose Highway near the Mt. Rose Ski Resort.
The work is set to begin on Monday, September 18th and continue through early October.
The work is aimed at protecting the community and NV Energy’s infrastructure from the increased risk of wildfires and other natural disasters.
The work will take place in steep and unstable terrain, necessitating the use of a helicopter.
Intermittent closures will be taking place for roads and biking trails around the old lower Atoma building site area, directly across the highway from Mt. Rose Ski Resort.
While the helicopters fly overhead and logs are brought up to the old Atoma site from the landing near Galena Creek, intermittent closures will also affect some of the hiking trails in the area.
Visitors and drivers in the area can also expect logging truck traffic on Mt. Rose Highway.
There are no anticipated power outages during this work.
To stay up-to-date and receive notice for upcoming work, be sure to update your contact information at MyAccount at nvenergy.com. You can learn more by visiting nvenergy.com/powersafenv.