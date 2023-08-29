If you see a helicopter flying near State Route 28 (SR28) next week, it's NV Energy working to replace poles and equipment, and remove hazard trees.
Due to the nature of the work and steep unstable slope where the equipment is located, trucks cannot access the area and helicopter will be used instead.
Customers and visitors to the areas can expect to see the helicopter overhead through most of September, starting on September 5 and ending mid-late that that month.
There are no anticipated power outages during this work.
On September 18 and 19, intermittent closures will take place along State Route 28 between Lakeshore Blvd and Sand Harbor State Park and the East Shore Bike Path to allow for the safe flyover of helicopters and equipment.
Closure should last no longer than 15 minutes at a time while the helicopter flies overhead to set new poles.
This is the only anticipated road closure related to this work.
This work is related to the NV Energy Resilience Corridors Project and the company's Natural Disaster Protection Plan, which is aimed at protecting the community from the increased risk of wildfires and other natural disasters.
“Replacing poles, equipment, and the removal of hazard trees in this area is critical work to ensure our infrastructure is prepared ahead of extreme weather events to continue to serve customers in this area of the state and avoid potential natural disasters,” said Jesse Murray, NV Energy vice president of electric delivery and natural disaster protection.
(NV Energy assisted with this report.)