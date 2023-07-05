NV Treasurer Elevates Student Loan Relief Services

Last week the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan to erase more than $400 billion dollars in student loan debt.
The argument that the majority of conservative justices made against Biden's student loan relief plan is that it is an unlawful use of presidential power and must explicitly be approved by congress.
Now, after a three year pause on student loan payments in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, interest on federal student loans will resume on September 1st, and payments will be due again in October.
We sat down with Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine. He says the Supreme Court's ruling is a massive blow to many Nevadans.
"Well, we try not to opine on what different branches of government do but I can tell you that decision will directly hurt a lot of Nevadans, more than a 198,000 from all walks of life applied for that student loan forgiveness. We've seen economically that not having to make student loan payments has increased people's ability to buy a home, it's increased people's ability to start a small business, and to enjoy their lives," said (D-NV) Treasurer Zach Conine.
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine is announcing that the Nevada Student Loan Ombudsman within the Treasurer's Office is taking steps to assist borrowers in navigating the end of the pause in student payments.
"Regardless of what the president's plans our student loan ombudsperson helps Nevadans, existing Nevadans, navigate through that process, right. So, that they can apply for student loan forgiveness if it exists. That they can get on a plan that works for their families, if their loans can be forgiven with one of the number of federal programs that exist," said (D-NV) State Treasurer Zach Conine.
Conine says the current amount of student loan debt held by Nevadans is a major detriment to the economy and tax revenues.
In short, people strapped with rising loans can't buy goods and services. In other words, they're not spending at casinos and resorts and they're not buying from small businesses.
However, we pressed him on whether a relief package would be fair to those who either paid of their loans or chose to never take them in the first place.
"It is reasonable for an individual or individuals to say hey that thing doesn't benefit me, and so I'm not sure why we should be paying for it as a government, but that's what we do all the time, right. We pay taxes for roads we're never going to drive on. People who don't have children in the school district pay taxes for that. We do it because it creates a better society," said Conine.
Conine says borrowers should call his office early and begin planning for the resumption of student loans now.
"They have to understand what that payment is and work through the budgeting process. And, then they have to understand what their options are, right. Whether or not it's a new option coming from the Biden Administration, or an option that currently exists like public service loan forgiveness which is an option for teachers, people serving in the medical facilities and others. They should reach out to that office and we can help them through the process," explained Conine.
For more information on the student loan and financing resources from the Nevada State Treasurer's Office, go to NVigate.