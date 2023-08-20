Nye County schools will be closed Monday due to a weather emergency declared in the county amid the expected arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.
The decision was made out of extreme caution for the safety of all Nye County School District students and staff, a press release said.
The cancelation includes all extra-curricular activities and athletic practices and events.
The district says they are in communication with the Director of Emergency Management for Nye County and will send updates as the situation changes through school websites and their Facebook page.
The district is currently planning to reopen schools on Tuesday, August 22nd, but if this changes they will send another update.
Documents regarding the weather and the emergency declaration can be seen here.