A Nye County Sheriff's Office captain was indicted on federal wire fraud, perjury and civil rights violations stemming from an alleged false arrest of a former CEO of an electric utility business in Pahrump.
Captain David E. Boruchowitz (42) appeared in federal court Friday following his arrest on federal wire fraud, perjury and civil rights violations, arising from the February 2019 false arrest of the former CEO of Valley Electric Association (VEA), a Pahrump-based utility cooperative.
United States Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler arraigned Boruchowitz on the charges contained in a federal indictment and set the date for trial to begin on October 16, 2023, before United States District Judge Andrew P. Gordon.
According to the indictment, Boruchowitz falsely arrested the former CEO without probable cause on charges that she embezzled services from VEA.
The indictment further alleges that the false arrest was part of a larger scheme to defraud the former CEO of her job by falsely alleging in various court documents that the CEO embezzled services from the VEA.
According to the indictment, Boruchowitz made false statements and omitted material facts in order to obtain the court documents under false pretenses as part of a broader plan to get the CEO fired from her job at VEA. The indictment alleges that Boruchowitz committed federal wire fraud when he caused press releases to be issued from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office that falsely alleged that the investigation and arrest of the CEO was the result of court authorized process when, in truth and in fact, he obtained the process under false and fraudulent pretenses and without probable cause.
Lastly, the indictment charges that Boruchowitz perjured himself when he falsely testified during a federal civil deposition about his knowledge and level of involvement in the circumstances surrounding the arrest.
A conviction on the civil rights charge carries a maximum term of imprisonment of one year. The wire fraud and perjury violations each carry a 20-year and five-year term of imprisonment, respectively, for each count.
The Nye County Sheriff's Office says Captain Boruchowitz will remain on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.