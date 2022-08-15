Weather Alert

...Another Round of Thunderstorms This Week... * Another surge of monsoon moisture will bring back thunderstorms to the region this week, with the best chances being Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. * Each day Tuesday through Thursday, most areas will have a 20 to 40 percent chance of seeing a storm. Storms are most likely in the afternoons and evenings, but overnight showers and storms cannot be ruled out. * Impacts will range from lightning, new fire starts, and strong outflow winds with blowing dust, to periods of heavy rainfall and flash flooding. It is too soon to project which hazards will be dominant so be prepared for any of these scenarios. * Ensure you have a way of receiving weather alerts or monitoring radar on your phone. If you have outdoor activities or projects planned this week, try to get them done in the mornings before storms develop. If you live in a flash flood prone area, especially near a burn scar, be ready to act quickly if heavy rainfall occurs.