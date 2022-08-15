Fire crews are responding to a fire in Placer County near I-80 and Colfax.
It initially started as a car fire but then spread to nearby brush.
The fire is currently 20 acres in size and 0% contained.
Placer County says multiple structures are threatened at this time.
Multiple aircraft over the fire are making good progress.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Placer County Fire Department firefighters responding to the Oak incident. Live Oak Rd. and interstate 80 near Colfax. A commercial vehicle fire extension into the vegetation with a critical rate of spread. Fire approximately 7 to 10 acres.￼￼ pic.twitter.com/1EYoV45k7a— CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 15, 2022