Fire in Placer County
CAL FIRE

Fire crews are responding to a fire in Placer County near I-80 and Colfax. 

It initially started as a car fire but then spread to nearby brush. 

The fire is currently 20 acres in size and 0% contained.

Placer County says multiple structures are threatened at this time.

Multiple aircraft over the fire are making good progress.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 