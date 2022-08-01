Authorities say a fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park has prompted evacuations even as firefighters make progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias. The Oak Fire began Friday afternoon southwest of the park near Midpines in Mariposa County and quickly spread to 1,600 acres. No buildings have burned but the Lushmeadows subdivision, which has about 1,700 residents is under mandatory evacuation orders. Meanwhile, the Washburn fire that began in Yosemite on July 7 is 79% contained Friday after burning more than 7 square miles of forest. It burned to the edge of Mariposa Grove, home to hundreds of giant sequoias.