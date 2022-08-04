The Oak Fire near Yosemite has grown to 19,244 acres and is now 90% contained.
CAL FIRE says the fire is holding at Devil’s Gulch, due to crews working around the clock in hazardous conditions.
Cooler temperatures and higher humidity are expected to continue, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms overnight. Damage inspections are nearly complete.
More than 120 homes have been destroyed since the wildfire started on July 22. Less than 10 buildings remain threatened.
The cause is under investigation. It's expected to be fully contained on August 6.
Gov. Gavin Newsom previously proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the fire's effects.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
#OakFire off Hwy 140 and Carstens Rd, near Midpines, in Mariposa County is 19,244 acres and 72% contained. In Unified Command: @CALFIREMMU and @Sierra_NFhttps://t.co/FBdaZfGMyR pic.twitter.com/JbYSZgpx60— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 1, 2022