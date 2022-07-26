A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park is still burning out of control, forcing thousands of residents to flee remote mountain communities.
CAL FIRE says the Oak Fire is now 18,087-acres and 26% contained.
Smoke drifting into our area may cause unhealthy air quality.
More than 1,400 buildings remain threatened, while 25 homes have been destroyed.
Numerous evacuations also remain effect.
#OakFire off Hwy 140 and Carstens Rd, near Midpines, in Mariposa County is 18,087 acres and 26% contained. In Unified Command: @CALFIREMMU and @Sierra_NFhttps://t.co/FBdaZfpbHj pic.twitter.com/U9TZTeLwq8— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 26, 2022
The fire erupted Friday southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County. Officials described “explosive fire behavior” on Saturday as flames made runs through bone-dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades.
By Sunday the blaze had consumed more than 22 square miles (56 square km) of forest land, with no containment, Cal Fire said. The cause was under investigation.
Evacuations were in place for over 6,000 people living across a several-mile span of the sparsely populated area in the Sierra Nevada foothills, though a handful of residents defied the orders and stayed behind, said Adrienne Freeman with the U.S. Forest Service.
Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the fire's effects.
Flames destroyed at least 10 residential and commercial structures and damaged five others, Cal Fire said.
Numerous roads were closed, including a stretch of State Route 140 that's one of the main routes into Yosemite.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)