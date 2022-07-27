The Oak Fire near Yosemite has now destroyed nearly 50 homes.
CAL FIRE says the wildfire is now 18,715-acres and 32% contained, after starting last Friday near the town of Midpines.
Smoke drifting into our area may cause unhealthy air quality.
More than 1,100 buildings remain threatened.
Numerous evacuations also remain effect.
The fire is expected to be fully contained by August 6.
#OakFire off Hwy 140 and Carstens Rd, near Midpines, in Mariposa County is 18,715 acres and 32% contained.
By Sunday the blaze had consumed more than 22 square miles (56 square km) of forest land, with no containment, Cal Fire said. The cause was under investigation.
Evacuations were in place for over 6,000 people living across a several-mile span of the sparsely populated area in the Sierra Nevada foothills, though a handful of residents defied the orders and stayed behind, said Adrienne Freeman with the U.S. Forest Service.
Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the fire's effects.
Flames destroyed at least 10 residential and commercial structures and damaged five others, Cal Fire said.
Numerous roads were closed, including a stretch of State Route 140 that's one of the main routes into Yosemite.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)