The Oak Fire near Yosemite has now destroyed nearly 80 homes.
CAL FIRE says the wildfire is now 19,156-acres and 39% contained, after starting last Friday near the town of Midpines.
Smoke drifting into our area may cause unhealthy air quality.
More than 675 buildings remain threatened.
Numerous evacuations also remain effect.
The fire is expected to be fully contained by August 6.
#OakFire off Hwy 140 and Carstens Rd, near Midpines, in Mariposa County is 19,156 acres and 39% contained. In Unified Command: @CALFIREMMU and @Sierra_NFhttps://t.co/FBdaZfGMyR pic.twitter.com/7IaNESZBO1— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 28, 2022
Gov. Gavin Newsom previously proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the fire's effects.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)