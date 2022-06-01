In an effort to ensure a safe end to the school year, O'Brien Middle School will have extra officers on campus next Monday & Tuesday.
Here's the message the Washoe County School District sent out to affected families on Tuesday:
Hello O’Brien Families,
Our learners are wrapping up with their final exams this week. We are so proud of their work and progress and are having a blast celebrating with them this week. As you know, we are hosting sprit week this week which means that students are permitted to have free dress days and participate in thematic dress up this week or wear WCSD dress code appropriate outfits. Today was the last day that students are permitted to bring backpacks to school. Please make sure that your child leaves their backpacks home for the remainder of the school year.
We are looking forward to hosting celebrations and end of the year festivities during our two contingency school days which are on June 6th and June 7th. All final exams will be completed by the end of the day on June 3rd, so if your student does not attend school on June 6th and June 7th, they will not be penalized for missing work. We are aware that outside of school, there are minors who have posted unsafe statements about desiring to fight the last day of school on bogus social media accounts. In efforts to ensure a safe and celebratory environment on June 6th and June 7th, we will have additional police and adult presence as we engage in our festivity days. If you pick up your child after school, we are asking that you arrive to pick up your child at 1:45pm on June 6th and at 10:30am on our half day, which is June 7th.
We so look forward to seeing our 8th grade families at 8th grade awards night on June 6th!