RTC is planning to close Oddie Blvd. at Silverada Blvd. for two consecutive weekends for construction work as part of the ongoing Oddie Wells Project.
Silverada Blvd. will remain open to through traffic.
Oddie Blvd. will be closed at Silverada Blvd. beginning on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. through Monday, Feb. 13 at 5 a.m. and again Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. through Monday, Feb. 20 at 5 a.m. The northbound offramp from I-580 to eastbound Oddie Blvd. will also be closed.
Traffic will be detoured around the closure using nearby roadways, including Silverada Blvd., Wedekind Rd., Sutro St., and El Rancho Dr., along with I-580 and I-80.
Crews will be removing the pedestrian bridge that crosses over Oddie Blvd. at Silverada Blvd. Currently, there is an ADA-accessible crossing at street level which will be enhanced after the Oddie Wells Project is completed. The existing pedestrian bridge is not ADA accessible and cannot be retrofitted to meet current ADA requirements utilizing a similar footprint and right of way.
Residences and businesses within the closure will remain accessible.
(RTC contributed to this report.)