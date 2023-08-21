The construction on the Oddie Wells project officially started in 2021 and was divided into four phases.
Phase one is from Pyramid Way to Sullivan Lane, which will be completed by the end of August.
Phase two is expected to be done by the end of September or the first week of October.
In phase three, half of the road is going to be completed this year and then the other half next year, because of winter delays.
They expect to be completely done in August of 2024.
Right now, they're doing construction on phase two and three which will be from Sullivan Lane to Sutro Street, where they'll be working on the sidewalk, brand new pavement, lights and landscape improvements.
Monday marked the start of phase four, which entails construction on storm drains.
Monday they held off because of all the rain in the area, but they say they will start Tuesday.
Construction from Sutro Street to 1-80 should be expected according to RTC.
RTC also wants to remind drivers to pay attention while construction is going on, and to drive slowly.
The speed limit on Oddie Boulevard has been reduced to 25 mph.
"Pay attention because we swapped the lanes as you've noticed when we have brand new pavement," said Maria Paz Fernandez, Project Manager for RTC. "We put all the traffic on the brand-new pavement so we can work on the other side, so pay attention because that's a little different than what we're used to."
Fernandez says they work on everything underground first, such as storm drains, then they move to the sidewalks, then the pavement, and then lights and landscapes.
"A transformation there's going to be lights going to be landscape, brand new sidewalks there was no sidewalks before. There are going to be sidewalks now." explains Fernandez.
They hope with more space for sidewalks and cycling lanes they can see more cyclists and pedestrians out in the area.
RTC also reminds people to plan ahead because traffic will be slow., and follow the detours as instructed.
They also suggest following RTC on social media to find out what detours you can best take.
RTC says the redevelopment will enhance the quality of life for the area for residents while improving accessibility and safety.