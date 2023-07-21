As construction continues on the Oddie Wells Project, the RTC is advising of an upcoming half intersection closure and a new detour.
It is happening as part of the second phase of that project, according to a release from the RTC.
Beginning on Monday, July 24th the northern half of the Oddie Boulevard and Montello Street intersection will close and traffic will be detoured to Sutro Street.
The intersection closure will be in effect through the end of September. drivers are reminded to use extra caution in and around the construction zone, to take alternative routes, and follow the speed limit for everyone's safety.