The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing construction on the Oddie Wells Project and is advising the community of upcoming traffic control changes due to construction activity and paving operations for Phase 1.
Beginning Monday, August 29 through Friday, September 16, the north side of the intersections at Oddie Blvd./Rock Blvd. and Oddie Blvd./12th Street will be closed to all traffic. Oddie Blvd. will remain open to traffic in both directions.
Traffic heading north on Rock Blvd. or 12th Street can turn east or west onto Oddie Blvd., but will not be able to go north past Oddie Blvd. Through traffic can use Greenbrae Dr. or Oxford Ave.
Residences and businesses within the closure will remain accessible.
The RTC encourages the community to support the businesses along this corridor, which remain open and accessible during construction.
The RTC has received reports that cars have been speeding through the construction zone. This is dangerous for the community, but especially for the people who are hard at work reconstructing the roadway. The RTC reminds the community to use extra caution in and around the construction zone for everyone's safety.
The Oddie Wells Project will increase safety, connectivity, and mobility options along this heavily traveled corridor. The project plans include new lighting, landscaping, ADA improvements, pedestrian ramps, and bicycle facilities, providing safer traffic operations.
For more information, you can visit OddieWellsProject.com.