The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing construction on the Oddie Wells Project and is advising the community of upcoming traffic control changes due to construction activity.
Beginning Friday afternoon, March 18, 2022, traffic within the existing construction zone on Oddie Boulevard between Pyramid Highway and Sullivan Lane will switch to traveling on the south side of the roadway.
Two-way traffic will remain in place within the construction zone and will be in place for approximately six months.
The RTC reminds the community to use extra caution in and around the construction zone for everyone's safety. No night work is anticipated as part of this phase of construction.
About the Oddie Wells Project:
The Oddie Wells Project will increase safety, connectivity, and mobility options along the heavily traveled corridor. The project plans include new lighting, landscaping, ADA improvements, pedestrian ramps, and bicycle facilities to provide safer traffic operations.
All four phases of construction are anticipated to be complete by fall of 2024, weather permitting.