The Nevada Department of Corrections says an offender who drove away from his housing work assignment in Las Vegas back in May has been recaptured.
Offender Jeremiah Nichols, #1069958, is back in custody at High Desert State Prison after driving away from his Casa Grande Transitional Housing work assignment in May.
Nichols, 32, was arrested May 5, 2022, for DUI after driving away from his work site in his employer’s vehicle.
In an oversight by the Nevada Department of Corrections, a return warrant was not issued, and Nichols was released from the Clark County Detention Center on his own recognizance.
He was arrested again on Sept. 22, 2022, on suspicion of carjacking and kidnapping.
He was subsequently released on house arrest.
In a joint operation with local law enforcement, the NDOC recaptured Nichols on Oct. 4, 2022, and he was booked into High Desert State Prison.
The NDOC says it has adopted stricter notification protocols to ensure this does not happen again.
(Nevada Department of Corrections)