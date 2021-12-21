Most Washoe County administrative offices will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday and New Year’s Day. Because both of these holidays fall on a Saturday, they will be observed on Friday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 31.
The following county offices will be closed:
- Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno, 89512
- All Washoe County Libraries will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1. Book drops and online services will remain available. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us.
- Regional Animal Services Shelter Operations and Office will be closed, but field operations will continue as normal.
- Reno Justice Court, Sparks Justice Court, Incline Village Justice Court, Incline Constable, and Wadsworth Justice Court
- The Second Judicial District Court
- The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office
- The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office – all administrative offices and front desk (temporarily located at 5190 Spectrum Boulevard)
- Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Headquarters and Administrative Offices – 3663 Barron Way
- Washoe County Human Services Agency and all meal distribution locations
- Sparks City Hall (431 Prater Way)
- Sparks Parks & Recreation (98 Richards Way)
- Alf Sorensen Community Center (1400 Baring Blvd.)
- Larry D. Johnson Community Center (1200 12th Street)
- Sparks Municipal Court (1450 C Street)
The following county offices will be open:
The Office of the County Clerk at the Washoe County Complex will remain open for the issuance of marriage licenses, fictitious firm names and notary bond filings from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 24 and 25, and January 1. It will operate under its normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., on December 31. Appointments are encouraged for marriage licenses and can be made on their website.
---
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is reminding the community about upcoming holiday office closures and transit schedules.
- Friday, December 24: Transit on Sunday-level schedule. No RTC Regional Connector service to Carson City. RTC administrative offices closed.
- Saturday, December 25: Transit on Sunday-level schedule.
- Friday, December 31: Transit on Sunday-level schedule. No RTC Regional Connector service to Carson City. RTC administrative offices closed. RTC FREE Safe RIDE service in operation from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 2 a.m. New Year’s Day.
- Saturday, January 1: Transit on Sunday-level schedule.
In accordance with TSA and CDC guidance, all public transportation conveyances, which include RTC transit services, require the wearing of a mask or face covering while riding transit through March 18, 2022.
---
Post Offices nationwide will be closed on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 and New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. All Post Offices will be open after the holidays, and regular mail delivery will resume Dec. 27 and Jan. 3.
Although there are no plans for limited hours on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24 or on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, customers should always check with their local Post Offices for hours of operation.
Blue collection boxes with final collection times before 12 p.m. (noon) will not be affected by an early closing Dec. 24. If a box has a final collection time after 12 p.m., its mail may be picked up earlier. For mail pickup Dec. 24, please put your mail into blue collection boxes by noon regardless of the final collection times posted on the box. As a reminder, blue collection boxes are not serviced on Sundays.
Customers who have items to mail after the scheduled pickup times Dec. 24 should visit the Postal Locator on tools.usps.com to find local Post Offices that may be open later.