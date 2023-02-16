Several government offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.
City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Monday, February 20, 2023 for Presidents Day.
City of Reno recreation facilities will also be closed on February 20, 2023. Visit Reno.gov/ParksandRec for more information.
The Reno Police Department (RPD) would like to advise the public of these phone and online reporting options:
* For all emergencies requiring police, fire or medical response, call or text 9-1-1. Call if you can, text if you can’t.
* For non-emergency assistance from Dispatch, call 775-334-COPS (2677).
* Visit RenoPD.com and click on "File a Report" to submit an online report.
The following City of Sparks administrative offices will be closed Monday, February 20, 2023, in observance of Presidents’ Day.
* Sparks City Hall, 431 Prater Way
* Sparks Parks and Recreation, 98 Richards Way
* Alf Sorensen Community Center, 1400 Baring Blvd.
* Larry D. Johnson Community Center, 1200 12th Street
* Sparks Municipal Court, 1450 C. Street
Regular office hours will resume Tuesday, February 21.
Most Washoe County offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in observance of Presidents’ Day.
The following county offices will be closed:
* Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno.
* All Washoe County Libraries will be closed. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us.
* Regional Animal Services Shelter Operations and Office will be closed, but field operations will continue as normal. Pet redemptions will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.
* Reno Justice Court, Sparks Justice Court, Incline Village Justice Court, and Wadsworth Justice Court
* The Second Judicial District Court
* The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office
* The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office – All administrative offices will be unavailable. Visiting and cashier remains open, and if citizens need emergency assistance, call 911 or contact the non-emergency line at 775-785-WCSO (9276).
* Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Headquarters/Fire Prevention and Administrative Offices – 3663 Barron Way
* Washoe County Health District – Clinical services
* Washoe County Human Services Agency and all meal distribution locations
The following county offices will be open:
The Office of the County Clerk at the Washoe County Complex will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for fictitious firm names, notary bond filings and marriage licenses.
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County’s administrative offices will be closed on Monday, February 20, in observance of Presidents Day.
Saturday-level transit service will be in effect on Monday, February 20. RTC Regional Connector service to Carson City will not operate on Monday. Check your route’s Saturday-level service at rtcwashoe.com
RTC Customer Service will remain open from 8 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Transit passengers can reach RTC Customer Service representatives by calling (775) 348-RIDE.
To learn more, or to plan your trip, visit rtcwashoe.com