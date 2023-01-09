One officer is injured and one suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in west Reno Sunday evening.
A second suspect was also hospitalized in an unknown condition. A second officer responded but was not hurt.
Reno Police officers initially reported to the area on a call of a "suspicious circumstance" around 6:30 p.m. near an apartment complex on Sky Valley Drive, according to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).
On scene, two Reno Police officers had an interaction with two males where multiple shots were exchanged between the four.
One Reno Police officer was struck by gunfire at the scene and was then transported to a local hospital.
Both of the males on scene were also struck by gunfire and one was pronounced dead on scene. His information is currently being withheld.
The second male struck by gunfire was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
WCSO says the injured officer is a Reno Police sergeant, and they tell us he underwent surgery and remains, at the time of this writing, in critical condition.
Residents near the area were evacuated as police work to get the second suspect out of the apartment complex. Reno Police, REMSA and local SWAT teams were on scene.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is taking over the investigation as part of the Washoe County Regional Officer-Involved Shooting Protocol.
WCSO says both involved Reno Police Officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted.
If you have any information that can help authorities, you are encouraged to call the WCSO Detectives Unit at (775) 328-3320 or call Secret Witness at 322-4900.