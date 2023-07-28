Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks has determined that the February 13, 2020, Officer Involved Shooting (OIS) of 37-year-old Abel Lopez-Lopez, from Sparks, by Sparks Police Department (SPD) Officers.
The District Attorney's Office says Lopez-Lopez had been arguing with his wife in their apartment at the Park Vista Apartments after she accused him of being sexually inappropriate with her young child.
The argument then turned into a hostage situation.
According to court documents, Lopez-Lopez was threatening to kill his wife, and he was believed to be armed.
When officers finally entered the apartment he was armed and shots were fire.
Lopez-Lopez died from his wounds.
The District Attorney says based on the evidence, the shooting has been deemed "not a criminal act."
(Washoe County District Attorney's Office)