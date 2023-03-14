Douglas County offices and valley schools in the Douglas County School District are set to reopen Wednesday after the most recent storm impacted the area.
On Monday, March 13, the National Weather Service predicted another atmospheric river event bringing widespread strong winds, periods of heavy rain and snow, and renewed flooding concerns, prompting public safety and County administration to close physical County offices Tuesday, March 14.
The decision was made to proactively keep residents off the roads, lessen the impacts of hazardous commuting, and to allow for responding public safety and public works crews to concentrate on localized flooding.
The weather did not produce the precipitation predicted; however, the Emergency Operations Center was prepared to respond should conditions had worsened.
As schools are set to reopen, some bus routes in the School District will be affected due to road/street conditions in the Topaz Ranch Estates area, DCSD will implement the following Hub Stops that impact students at Douglas High School, Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School, and Minden Elementary School for Wednesday.
Although County offices were closed, Emergency Operations staff continued to monitor the following areas: Buckeye/Dangberg Reservoir due to possible reservoir overflow, Leviathan Mine area which was severely impacted by extensive flooding, and severe damage to Fish Springs Road potentially blocking access.
In addition, the County responded to structure damages from snow loads, restocked sand and sandbags, prioritized incoming calls on the flood line, assisted evacuated residents and animals, and deployed Search and Rescue teams to assist isolated residents.
Damage assessment teams have been deployed throughout the County and they continue to focus on capturing the extent and severity of damage to property, streamlining the evaluation of the need for additional resources and acquisition of local and state resources.
Douglas County has activated a call center to allow the public to report non-emergency incidents related to the current flooding.
Residents can call 775-783-6038 to report any non-emergency-related flood concerns.